George Clooney, Amal Clooney shower London with couple goals

Ever the chivalrous gentleman, George Clooney ensured his wife Amal stayed dry amidst the London rain at a special screening of his new film, The Boys in the Boat, on Sunday evening.

The Hollywood power couple braved the downpour to walk the red carpet at the Curzon Mayfair, with George shielding Amal with a large black umbrella.

Amal looked stunning in a black velvet corset top and matching trousers, paired with black heels. Her sleek, side-parted hair and minimal makeup exuded an air of timeless elegance.

George, ever the charmer, looked dapper in a classic black suit and open-collar white shirt. He couldn't help but flash his signature smile as he held the umbrella protectively over Amal, ensuring she remained dry and radiant despite the weather.

The Clooneys were joined on the red carpet by several stars of The Boys in the Boat, including Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, and Bruce Herbelin-Earle. The film, which George directed, tells the inspiring true story of the University of Washington's rowing team who defied all odds to win gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Despite the rain, the atmosphere at the screening was warm and celebratory. George and Amal graciously posed for photos with fans and fellow attendees, their genuine warmth and affection shining through.

Their brief yet sweet display of chivalry under the London rain served as a heartwarming reminder of their enduring love and commitment to each other.

The Boys in the Boat is set to be released in theaters later this year, and with George Clooney's directing prowess and Amal's unwavering support by his side, it's sure to be a moving and unforgettable cinematic experience.