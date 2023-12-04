Billie Eilish asks fans after coming 'out of closet': 'Wasn't it obvious?'

Conversations revolved around the gifted singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who opened up about her sexuality and 'coming out of the closet'.



She thinks it was evident, even though she doesn't decline to discuss it.

A pivotal point in Eilish's professional and personal life was revealed when she disclosed information about her sexual orientation and her attraction to women in the November issue of Variety.

"I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them really...I'm physically attracted to them, but I'm also very intimidated by them, their beauty and their presence," she said at the time.

Billie Eilish was back in the spotlight at Variety's Hitmakers, this time to talk about how the public was responding to her disclosure.

Astonished by the replies, the young artist said she felt her sexual orientation was "pretty obvious."

"I thought Wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," she said.

"I don't really believe in that. I wondered: why can't we just exist? I saw the article and I thought, 'Oh, I think I came out today [of the closet]."

"I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it, But it's exciting for me because I guess people didn't know, so it's great that they know."

The rapper Brandon Adams was one of Eilish's romantic partners; their relationship was documented in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, although she claimed to be dissatisfied with him.

After that, she dated The Neighborhood's main singer, Jesse Rutherford, for almost seven months.