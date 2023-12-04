Nick Cannon spends a whopping $200,000 on Disneyland trips

Nick Cannon revealed that he spends $200,000 every year on trips to Disneyland

Nick Cannon on Friday made the shocking revelation that he spends $200,000 every year on trips to Disneyland while appearing on ‘The Breakfast Club’ radio show,

The comedian admitted that fatherhood "comes at a hefty price" as he revealed that he visits the Anaheim, California, theme park "at least once a month" to celebrate his children’s birthdays.

"Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?" asked Cannon.

Cannon recalled that he had the time of his life when he received free tickets to Disneyland.

He shared that at the time, he was only father to twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"It's no longer free and I only had two kids then," The Masked Singer host added.

The Nick Cannon Show star went on to say: "Every birthday and Christmas, I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month, and to move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

The comedian also reflected on drawing out other expenses for travel, including hiring a chaperone and paying for hotel rooms.

"Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if [you’re] trying to stay in the hotel," Cannon said.

"It's not how it used to be," he nodded. "You got to make reservations."

Cannon welcomed his 12th child, a daughter named Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott in December 2022.

The former Wild N Out host shared that he "loves being a father".

The star expressed love for his children and said that he would not have it any other way.

"I could have stopped, you know, or even not had the children," he said.

"But I was welcoming the idea of it and was never against it. So, you know, I've worked through a lot of that through therapy of like, yeah, I love being a father. I love the life that they give me," Cannon concluded.