Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber dazzle in floor-length gowns at Academy Museum Gala

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were the epitome of Hollywood glamour on Sunday night as they graced the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The close friends, both known for their sophisticated style, turned heads in stunning floor-length gowns that stole the show.

Supermodel Jenner, 28, wore a sheer red Fendi gown as the two posed for a number of photos; Bieber, 27, wore a black Saint Laurent sequin halter-neck dress, matching her clutch bag and manicure to her ensemble.

Later, The Kardashians star tagged the Italian design brand in an Instagram Story photo of herself drinking wine while wearing the floor-length gown.



Bieber, never one to shy away from a bold fashion statement, wowed in a shimmering black gown. The dress hugged her curves perfectly that accentuated her toned physique.

The Rhode beauty mogul added a touch of whimsy with a pair of sophisticated earrings and a sparkling bracelet. She kept her hair tight and sleek in a bun and finished off the look with dewy makeup that added a touch of Hollywood glamour.

The duo posed together for photographers, their contrasting styles complementing each other perfectly. Jenner exuded a cool, sophisticated vibe, while Bieber radiated warmth and confidence. Their appearance at the Academy Museum Gala wasn't just about looking fabulous.

The event, which raises funds for the museum's exhibitions and public programming, attracted a star-studded crowd, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Selena Gomez. Jenner and Bieber used their platform to shine a light on the importance of supporting the arts and preserving Hollywood's rich history.