Kiara Advani dishes on Sidharth Malhotra's romantic proposal

Kiara Advani makes interesting revelations about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani finally disclosed that her now-husband Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome in an upcoming episode of the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan.



The Kabir Singh actress is all set to grace the 'Koffee show' alongside her former co-star Vicky Kaushal.



In a teaser shared by Karan on his Instagram handle, Kiara can be seen making some interesting revelations about her relationship with her better half.

While referring to Sidharth’s appearance at the last season of Koffee With Karan, the actress shared, "When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me."



In response Vicky playfully said, "He played it really well!"



The latest episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, December 7.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 7, 2023.



Soon after her marriage, Kiara opened about her close bond with Sidharth during an interview with Mirchi Plus.



She said, "A home is made by two people and I feel lucky, that my partner, the man I have chosen, my husband is also my best friend. He is my everything, my home. Wherever I am, he is my family, my home."