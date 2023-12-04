Monsters clash in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ first trailer

Get ready for another round of titan-sized brawls, because the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has arrived, and it looks like our favorite kaiju are about to throw down once again.

The trailer opens with a chilling narration, warning of a "war not of men, but of titans." We then see glimpses of a ravaged cityscape, with buildings crumbling and fire engulfing the streets. It's clear that something big is coming, and it's not pretty.

And then, we see them: Godzilla, the King of the Monsters, rising from the ocean depths, his atomic breath illuminating the sky. And Kong, the towering ape, pounding his chest in defiance, his piercing roar echoing through the ruined city.

But this time, they're not alone. A new threat emerges from the shadows, a monstrous creature unlike anything we've seen before. Its body is covered in pulsating veins, its eyes glowing with malevolent energy. It's clear that this creature is powerful enough to challenge even Godzilla and Kong.

With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, Godzilla and Kong must put aside their differences and team up to fight this common enemy. We see them battling side-by-side, unleashing their full power against the monstrous creature. It's a sight to behold, and it's clear that this is going to be a battle for the ages.

The trailer ends with a shot of Godzilla and Kong standing back-to-back, facing the creature down. The words "Heroes will rise. Only together can they stand." flash across the screen, leaving us with no doubt that this is going to be an epic showdown.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit theaters in 2024.