King Charles stabbed in the back by his own people?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's silence on new attack against the royal family sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving massive backlash for their silence over their 'friend' Omid Scobie's new explosive revelations about the royal family.

King Charles and Kate Middleton were named as the two royals alleged to have made remarks about Meghan and Harry's son Archie's skin colour in a Dutch translation of Scobie's "Endgame".



Harry and his wife Meghan, who reportedly insist that none-of them leaked names of senior members of the royal family, have been slammed for their silence amid new attack against the palace.



The controversial royal author Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan Markle's mouthpiece, has insisted the names mentioned in the Dutch books are a "translation error". However, Buckingham Palace is said to be consulting senior advisers over the next week on the royal family's next step.



It's being claimed that King Charles and Kate have been stabbed in the back by their own people. These claims emerge amid speculation about Harry and Meghan's reunion with the royal family on Christmas.

However, one leading royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams turned his guns on Meghan and Harry, claiming "the Sussexes' silence is the elephant in the room."



He tweeted that the silence from Harry and Meghan is "totally unsatisfactory", adding: "The 'mouthpiece' of the Sussexes causes a sensation as names are leaked. They are still silent. Hypocrisy surely?"

The expert urged the Sussexes to break the silence to clear the air, asking: "When we hear from the Sussexes?"

To share his opinion about the ongoing situation, the author wrote: "Anything they do gives oxygen to this poison, to do nothing means it sticks. The Sussexes are silent. This speaks too. Courtiers are often portrayed as faceless. I feel deep sympathy for them faced with the duplicitous Sussexes, the dissembling Omid Scobie & and a world rapacious for royal news."



A source, close to Prince Harry's wife Meghan, has claimed that the Duchess 'never wanted names of alleged royal racists to be publicly identified'.



A separate source revealed that Harry is heartbroken over the latest development as he was planning to return to the UK.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan said that before she and Harry had Archie, the royal family had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."



Her husband told the TV mogul: "That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

Prince Harry, in a separate interview, appeared taking a U-turn as he denied that he and his wife Meghan ever accused the royal family of racism.



However, some royal fans and commentators think that the former Hollywood actor has leaked the details to the author, alleging Meghan of betraying her husband and the royal family.