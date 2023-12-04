Meghan Markle’s estranged father takes swipe over royal race row

Meghan Markle's father criticises daughter for maintaining silence over royal race row

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle expressed displeasure over the unusual reaction of his daughter following Omid Scobie's explosive revelations about the royal family in his newly released book Endgame.



In conversation with Daily Mail, Thomas said, "The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual."



The former Suits actress’s dad raised questions over the silence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, earlier a source close to the couple told The Sunday Mirror that they "never intended the names of their relative to be publicly named."



An insider further added that the names of royal figures, who were involved in unethical conversations about Archie's skin colour, were not leaked to Scobie by Meghan’s clan.



For the unversed, the controversy related to 'royal racist' first sparked in 2021 when Meghan made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in 2021.

Soon after the interview, the royal family issued an official statement, expressing their serious concerns about the appalling claims.



The statement reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."



It continued, "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," it concluded.