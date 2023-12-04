Shah Rukh Khan's 'special gift' to Badshah leaves fans spellbound

Rapper-singer Badshah made a shocking revelation that has left Shah Rukh Khan's fans spellbound.
The Mercy singer shed light on receiving the first PlayStation 5 in India as a ‘special gift’ from the actor.
During an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, a fan asked him if he has been named after Shahrukh’s movie Badshah.
In response to the question, the singer shared a heartwarming experience that expressed his love for the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor.
Badshah expressed that Shah Rukh Khan’s mere existence is a 'profound contribution'.
He described himself as Khan’s biggest fan and recalled collaborating with the A-list actor on a project where he was required to create a song for the team.
He revealed that when he was asked about the compensation, he responded: "I'm overwhelmed after getting a chance to work with sir."
On the work front Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release his upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film ‘Dunki’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.
The much anticipated film is slated for global release on December 21, 2023.
