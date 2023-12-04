 
Monday December 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's 'special gift' to Badshah leaves fans spellbound

Badshah shed light on receiving a major gift from Shah Rukh Khan

By Anika Khan
December 04, 2023
Rapper-singer Badshah made a shocking revelation that has left Shah Rukh Khan's fans spellbound.

The Mercy singer shed light on receiving the first PlayStation 5 in India as a ‘special gift’ from the actor. 

During an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, a fan asked him if he has been named after Shahrukh’s movie Badshah.

In response to the question, the singer shared a heartwarming experience that expressed his love for the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor.

Badshah expressed that Shah Rukh Khan’s mere existence is a 'profound contribution'.

He described himself as Khan’s biggest fan and recalled collaborating with the A-list actor on a project where he was required to create a song for the team.

He revealed that when he was asked about the compensation, he responded: "I'm overwhelmed after getting a chance to work with sir."

On the work front Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release his upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film ‘Dunki’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. 

The much anticipated film is slated for global release on December 21, 2023. 