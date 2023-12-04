Kendall Jenner celebrates big win with breathtaking snaps

Kendall Jenner celebrates her big win after being named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Kendall Jenner marked a major milestone in her explosive career with a series of fun-filled snaps.

In photos shared on Instagram the model had a huge grin on her face as she flipped her hair and held a glass of wine in the air.

The 818 Tequila founder, who recently made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30, celebrated her success with a series of snaps of herself in a restaurant.

The media personality was photo-bombed by a huge wall of wine bottles, making it apparent that she spared no expense for her luxurious celebration.

The photo dump proved to be a divine revelation for her 294 million followers, leaving them completely starstruck.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, wrote: 'me and my wine again.’

This comes after the reality TV show star talked about making her way to the ring through putting in hours of hard work and dedication.



"And I had to work to get to that place, it wasn't always that easy," the model said.

She went on to say: "I don't want to do anything that doesn't align with my vibes, or my morals, or my feelings and things that really make me feel good and make me feel excited to wake up in the morning."



Kendall also shared why having her mother, Kris Jenner, 68 as her manager is like a cherry on top.

"Obviously, my mom is my mom, but she's also my manager," she said.

She described her relationship with Kris as 'complicated'.

She revealed: "We have moments, when we're talking on the phone, and we're talking about business, maybe having a heated conversation about something."

The diva continued: "And then all of a sudden, she's like, 'Okay I love you how are you feeling today?' and I'm like, 'Oh my god yeah you're my mom too!'"