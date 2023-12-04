Robert Irwin talks dealing with media attention: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Robert Irwin is still baffled by the media attention that he gets despite having grown up in it.

The Wildlife Warrior, who just rang his 20th birthday, was named GQ Man of the Year, Social Force, for his efforts in conserving wildlife in Australia, carrying on his late father, Steve Irwin’s legacy.

In the interview with GQ Magazine, the young zookeeper said, “It’s weird, even though I’ve literally been born into it ... it still doesn’t make sense.”

He continued, “I don’t understand why paparazzi follow me into the grocery store and report on what I buy. Like, who cares?”

Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 due to a stingray attack while shooting a documentary; Robert was just three months shy of his third birthday at the time of his dad’s death.

Robert has now taken upon himself to “push” Steve’s message as he documents his wildlife adventures for a combined 11 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Although losing a father was “incredibly difficult,” Robert is taking comfort in the mark Steve left in the world.

“When people come up to me and share a story of when they met Dad, tell me how much his documentary meant to them, I almost feel like I get a little piece of him back.”