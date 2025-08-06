Chappell Roan reveals painful reason for delaying 'The Subway' release

Chappell Roan reflects on why it took an 'annoying' amount of time to release 'The Subway'

Chappell Roan debuted the unreleased The Subway at the Governors Ball music festival in 2024 and fans had been begging the popstar to record it.

However, it wasn’t until a whole year later that Roan, 27, released it along with a music video which became an instant favourite among fans.

In her recent interview with Vogue, the Casual hitmaker revealed that she planned to release the now-hit track back in April, then pushed it to June, and eventually to July.

The song was finally released on July 31st and earned the record of being the most-streamed debut by a female artist this year.

Speaking about why she had to delay it, Roan responded, “It was just too painful. I was just too angry and scared—just about my life—to put it out.”

The Grammy winner’s vulnerable song is much more personal than her usual tracks as she wrote it at a time when she was reeling from a heartbreak and it bled into the lyrics.

“I was having a hard time getting over this one person, and I just could not get over them,” Roan said of her ex.

“When I was writing, I was constantly trying to be like, We’re done, we’re done, we’re done, we’re done. The feelings are still there, even though we’re done,” she told the outlet.

When it came to the production of the song, the HOT TO GO! songstress added that “It took an annoying amount of time to just get it right.”

Roan was reminded of the hurt and she felt unprepared to pour the love and energy a music video requires. “It’s such a labor of love that I’m like, I don’t know if I have that love in my heart right now,” she said.