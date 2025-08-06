Tom Brady, Sofia Vergara spark romance rumours after recent outing

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are at the center of romance rumours after being spotted together on a luxury yacht cruise and vacationing in Ibiza.

The two were part of a star-studded trip alongside celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and Martha Stewart.

According to sources like TMZ and Elle, Brady asked to switch seats during a gala dinner to sit next to Vergara, fueling speculation about their relationship. While some fans believe a romance is blossoming, others think it's just a harmless summer fling.

"I'm okay with that couple," sports personality Bill Simmons said with a grin. "She seems very charming."

Sources close to the pair claim they're not officially dating and are simply enjoying overlapping vacations with mutual friends. "Tom loves being single and is enjoying his summer before he starts working again," a source said.

"He's not looking to be settled down right now. He wants to just have fun."

Vergara recently finalised her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello after eight years of marriage. Meanwhile, Brady has been single since his split from Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

Whether this is just a summer friendship or something more remains to be seen.