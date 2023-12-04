Taylor Swift becomes first artist to rule on Billboard 200 albums chart

File Footage

Taylor Swift became the first living artist whose five albums are trending in the top 10 list on the Billboard 200 albums chart.



The songstress, 33, who is the first living musician for this milestone, after the Billboard chart combined their mono and stereo albums into a single list.



Swift’s recently released album 1989 (Taylor's Version) is trending on the top of the Billboard charts.



Whereas, the singer’s four popular albums: Midnights, Folklore, Lover and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) grabbed prominent positions in the list.



Recently, Swift has been crowned Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, with over 6.1 billion global streams.



To celebrate this incredible achievement, the Blank Space vocalist penned a meaningful thankyou note for her fans.



She wrote, "Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me."

While talking about her successful The Eras Tour, Swift said, "We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious.."

In her note, the singer has announced a little appreciation gift for Swifties all around the world, saying, "a lot of you have been asking me to put "You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)" on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now."

