Tiffany Haddish starts ‘next chapter’ of sobriety on birthday after second DUI

Tiffany Haddish’s friends and loved ones have expressed concern ever since her second DUI

Tiffany Haddish is turning over a new leaf on her 44th birthday.

Posting to her Instagram her birthday cabaret performance on December 3rd, the actress and comedian wrote, “Happy Birthday to me, I am ready for my next chapter in life,” further teasing new musical projects.

Haddish appeared to be in great spirits as she put on a bawdy show in a beautiful red and black sequin dress, a sheer cape, and a silver headpiece – presumably sans alcohol.



A few days before her birthday bash, Haddish attended Paris Hilton’s winter wonderland party, where other attendees noticed that she is steering clear of alcohol per Page Six.

“Haddish was in a festive, and sober, frame of mind at the party,” the outlet reported.

Other party-goers noted, “She was hysterically funny, and super nice to everyone.”

After her second DUI arrest – the first one being in January 2022 in Georgia – Haddish had vowed to “get some help” and reassured that “this will never happen again.”

Subsequently, her Georgia prosecutors moved to modify her initial bail conditions to prohibit her from consuming drugs or alcohol.