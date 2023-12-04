Dakota Johnson admires Chris Martin’s support amid depression battle

Dakota Johnson praises partner Chris Martin for helping her amid depression battle

Dakota Johnson expressed gratitude towards her partner, Chris Martin, for his constant support during her mental health struggles.



The 50 Shades of Grey actress recently delivered a heartfelt speech on the importance of mental health at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation annual event which took place at The Plaza, New York City.



During her conversation, the 34-year-old actress opened up about a recent episode of her mental breakdown.

As per Hello!, she said, "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner [Chris Martin], said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said No?"

She continued, "And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."



A recent report by OK! Magazine claimed that the Cold Play lead vocalist "is able to lift Dakota spirits with his humour and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy."



An insider further shared, "When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out. He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much."



The couple sparked romance rumours in 2017 when the two were spotted on a date in Los Angeles, Calif.