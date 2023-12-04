Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hilariously match in squirrel sweaters

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know not to take themselves too seriously.

On Friday, the couple attended the Chiefs’ holiday party at a pop-up bar called Miracle in Kansas City, and fans were convinced that they wore matching squirrel sweaters.

If the theory is true, the matching get-up was likely a nod to Kelce’s hilarious re-surfaced tweets, one of which from 2011 read, “I just gave a squirle [sic] a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

Though the global pop sensation and the NFL star did not pose for a photo, a snap circulating social media showed Swift getting into the holiday spirit in an “ugly” squirrel jumper with the woodland creature embroidered on the front.

Though Kelce’s front-side was not visible in the now-viral picture circulating X (previously Twitter), he seemed to be wearing a similar dark-coloured sweater.



The final piece of the puzzle was that other celebrity couples at the festive bash were rocking matching costumes, including Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who both wore reindeer outfits, and Blake Bell and wife Lyndsey who matched in Christmas tree onesies.

With enough evidence under their belt, Swelce shippers rushed to social media to point out the obvious.

“Rumour has it Taylor and Travis were at the holiday party in matching squirrel holiday sweaters,” one TikTok user said.

“UHM?! TAYLOR SWIFT?! TRAVIS KELCE?! WEARING MATCHING SQUIRREL SWEATERS?! AT A CHRISTMAS PARTY?!” another inquired.