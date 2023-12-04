Emma Stone recalls meeting husband Dave McCary on ‘SNL’

Emma Stone reminisced some good memories associated to Saturday Night Live as she took its stage for the fifth time.

The La La Land alum, 35, who became the youngest member of the elusive five-timers club, gushed over spouse Dave McCary, who is a writer and director on the comedy sketch show.

“I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband here at SNL,” Stone said during her monologue.

Read More: Emma Stone and Dave McCary relationship timeline

“I know he’s pretty camera-shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us. I’d love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK.”

The camera then panned to a straight-faced Lorne Michaels, 79, the longtime showrunner of SNL, instead of McCrary, 38.

“I love you so much, honey,” Stone joked, blowing a kiss toward Michaels.



On the stage, Stone was also joined by fellow members Tina Fey and Candice Bergen to mark her milestone during the monologue.

Read More: Emma Stone joins five-timers club on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“At 35 years old, you are officially the youngest member. I am the second youngest at 53,” Fey added before Bergen, 77, chimed in that Stone was making “herstory.”

Stone and McCary quietly tied the knot in 2020. The couple then welcomed their first child together, daughter named Louise Jean.