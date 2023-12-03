Emma Stone and Dave McCary relationship timeline

Emma Stone and Dave McCary first met on the set of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2016

Emma Stone met the love of her life Dave McCary on the set of Saturday Night Live nearly a decade ago. The couple has largely kept out of the spotlight, with only making rare joint appearances together.

As the Poor Things star takes the comedy sketch show stage for the fifth time on Saturday, Dec. 2, let’s take a look back at her unexpected love story.

Is Emma Stone married?

Emma Stone secretly tied the knot with McCary in the fall of 2020. Together, the pair are also parents to daughter Louise Jean McCary.

December 2016:

The actress hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, where McCary worked as a segment director for the sketch Wells for Boys.

June 2017:

Stone and McCary sparked romance rumors after the pair were spotted leaving the premiere of his directorial debut Brigsby Bear, together.

October 2017:

Numerous sources confirmed to Page Six that the Hollywood couple was dating.

January 2019:

The pair shocked the world as they were spotted enjoying a basketball game following a year of staying low-key. Stone and McCary also attended the SAG Awards together in the same month.

The official appearance was followed by the twosome attending the Oscars and the Met Gala in the following months.

Summer 2019:

The loved-up couple moved-in together in their house in Malibu. Around the same time, the Cruella star was spotted sporting a diamond cut on her ring finger.

December 2019:

The duo seemed to confirm their engagement after Dave took to social media to show off his brand-new fiancée and a very noticeable pearl ring on her finger.

September 2020:

According to Page Six, Emma and Dave were slated to get married in March, however, unforeseen pandemic of Covid-19 prompted the plans to be pushed back and the duo eventually ended up tying the knot during fall.

"After photos of [Emma Stone and Dave McCary] surfaced this week showing the couple wearing matching gold bands, a source told us they have definitely tied the knot,” the outlet revealed at the time.

March 2021:

The newly-weds welcomed a new addition to their family with the birth of a daughter named Louis Jean McCary. People was first to report the news.

March 2022:

McCary and Stone made a rare appearance together at Paris Fashion Week since becoming parents.

October 2022:

The pair posed for loved-up photo at the San Diago Padres vs. Mets game.

August 2023:

Their most recent appearance also happened to be at the Padres game against Los Angeles Dodgers.