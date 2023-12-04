Deepika Padukone joins Selena Gomez at 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez grace 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone attended the third annual Academy Museum Gala 2023 in Los Angeles with Selena Gomez.

The Bollywood diva turned heads in a blue velvet gown and minimal diamond jewellery pieces at the event.



As per Pinkvilla, the Pathaan star is the first Indian actress who has been invited to a prestigious global event.



Several fans of Deepika extended their love and admiration for their favourite actress, who achieved another milestone in her career.

One fan wrote on Twitter, "from presenting at the Oscars this year to being the only Indian actor invited at the academy museum gala — deepika padukone and her legacy remains unmatched."



"Going down in history as the most beautiful women in the word, the best talent Bollywood has ever seen, a fashion icon...Period Deepika Padukone." another chimed in.



On the other hand, the renowned singer donned a stunning black gown which featured a metallic silver work on the neckline.

Taking to Instagram, the Calm Down singer dropped her photos with her close pals Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Several Hollywood A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and many others, graced the event.

