Fitness guru Kayla Itsines marries fiancé Jae Woodroffe in dreamy wedding

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines tied the knot to fiancé, Jae Woodroffe, over the weekend in a lavish wedding.

Itsines took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the ceremony which was held in Adelaide.

She shared an image of the couple sharing a kiss at the altar as she captioned the post, “Just married my best friend and we couldn’t be happier. The most perfect day ever.”

Kayla, 32, looked stunning in a sleek white wedding gown with a short train and sheer hood, while Jae, 30, went for an off-white tuxedo which he paired with white sneakers rather than dress shoes.

Friends and family took to the comments to congratulate the couple on the union.

Kayla and Jae went public with their relationship more than a year after the fitness guru confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce in August 2020, via Daily Mail.

The exes dated for eight years and share a daughter Arna Leia, whom they welcomed in 2019. The former pair also co-founded a million-dollar fitness empire, Bikini Body Guides, which was later remained to Sweat.

The business partners sold their health and fitness empire to U.S. software giant iFIT for $400million last year. Tobi has since departed the company.