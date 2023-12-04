Myles Goodwyn, April Wine leader, dead at 75

Myles Goodwyn, Leader Of Rock Group April Wine dies at the age of 75.



Myles Goodwyn, the singer/songwriter for the multi-platinum rock group April Wine, passed away today.

A spokesperson said that no other information regarding the cause of death, the location, or the funeral arrangements were released.

Over 10 million records have been sold globally by April Wine.

2010 saw the induction of Goodwyn and the other April Wine members into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

In addition, Goodwyn was honoured with the SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2002 and the East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

His book, Just Between You and Me, was published in 2016. 2018 saw the publication of his second book, a fiction novel titled Elvis and Tiger.

A 2019 JUNO nomination for Blues Recording of the Year was received by the 2018 Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues album. In 2019, the track was also honoured with the Blues track of the Year ECMA award.

Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2, his subsequent blues album from that year, took up the same blues category prize in 2020.

Earlier this year, Goodwyn broke away from the group to go on live shows, where he performed with his acoustic trio.