Usher drops to knees during final show of Las Vegas residency

Usher gets emotional during show

Usher couldn’t control his emotions while performing at his final show of “phenomenal” Las Vegas residency.



During his 100th and last performance of his My Way Las Vegas residency, the singer was clearly emotional on stage.

Fan clip from Saturday, December 2, shows the 45-year-old artist playing Without You, lowering himself to his knees and holding his face in his hands. On stage, Usher's dancers encircled him and gave him encouragement.

After a few beats, Usher got to his feet, quickly turned his back to the crowd as his dancers circled him and patted him on the shoulder.

The eight-time Grammy winner then continued to sing the song's last lyrics while urging his listeners to join in.

“God bless you, I love you,” he said at the end of the clip.

The next day, Usher reposted a video of an interview he had with Trevor Nelson from 2004 on X, which was originally Twitter.

Usher claimed that visiting Las Vegas would be "the most phenomenal thing you've ever seen in your life" at the time.

“I saw it then…look at me now,” Usher wrote in his retweet of the clip on Sunday, December 3.