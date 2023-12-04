Taylor Swift ‘cheers’ Travis Kelce’s game against Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin

Taylor Swift spotted before Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers

Travis Kelce again got all the support he needed at his latest Kansas City Chiefs game from his girlfriend Taylor Swift.



In Wisconsin on Sunday, Taylor Swift was spotted before her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers.

The 32-year-old musician arrived at Lambeau Field to support his team, the 33-year-old Kelce, when they played the Packers in a chilly, snowy game. She was dressed entirely in black, with a long red coat on top.

Swift seemed to enter the building with Brittany Mahomes, with whom she had been close since igniting rumours of a romantic involvement with Kelce in the summer. Mahomes dressed for the game in a red top, black jeans and a varsity Chiefs jacket.

In one video, which Sunday Night Football uploaded to X, the former name of Twitter, Swift and Mahomes were seen waiting for the game to begin in a box in the stadium.

Swift has gone to four Chiefs games since she started dating Kelce: three in Kansas City and one in New Jersey. The top artist on Spotify worldwide has attended four games, all of which have seen the Missouri squad triumph.