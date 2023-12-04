Supernatural’s Mark Sheppard experienced six heart attacks at once

Mark Sheppard thankful for breathing again.

Supernatural’s in-house demon Mark Sheppard has disclosed that he had to be revived back to life repeatedly after suffering six heart attacks.

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” he wrote on Instagram, “Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD.”

LAD stands for left anterior descending artery, making this a “full blocking in the heart’s biggest artery.”

Sharing this caption on Saturday, the celebrity attached a selfie taken at a hospital while resting against a pillow on a bed.

He called it a “widowmaker” heart attack, then thanked his wife Sarah Louise Fudge along with all the doctors who rescued him from dying.

The actor added, “My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!” ending the post with a hashtag meant to extend gratitude to Supernatural fans, who have been following him ever since he started working for the megahit show.



Admirer quickly rushed to the comments, sending heartfelt well-wishes.