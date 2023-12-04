WATCH: Florence Pugh smacked in face at Brazil Comic-Con

Florence Pugh gets hit in the face

During her presentation in the Dune: Part Two panel at CCXP 2023 in Brazil, Florence Pugh was hurled an object in her face.

Together with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya, Pugh attended the Comic-Con event in São Paulo, Brazil, to discuss the upcoming sequel movie.

A flying object struck Pugh in the face during the group's photo op, surprising both her and her co-star Butler, who recoiled.

The scene, which depicts Pugh being struck by the flying object, has gone viral on social media, with the other members of the Dune: Part Two ensemble appearing uneasy.

The issue of fans throwing things at onstage performers has been pretty persistent lately. During a concert in Austria, a fan threw an object at Pugh's co-star Harry Styles from the movie Don't Worry Darling.

Drake also suffered an item strike during a concert in Chicago earlier this summer.

Similarly, when a fan threw water at Cardi B while she was in Las Vegas, the rapper responded by throwing back her microphone.