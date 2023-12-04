 
close
Sunday December 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

WATCH: Florence Pugh smacked in face at Brazil Comic-Con

‘Dune: Part Two’ star Florence Pugh attended the movies panel with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and others

By Christina Harrold
December 04, 2023
Florence Pugh gets hit in the face
Florence Pugh gets hit in the face 

Florence Pugh gets hit in the face.

During her presentation in the Dune: Part Two panel at CCXP 2023 in Brazil, Florence Pugh was hurled an object in her face.

Together with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya, Pugh attended the Comic-Con event in São Paulo, Brazil, to discuss the upcoming sequel movie.

A flying object struck Pugh in the face during the group's photo op, surprising both her and her co-star Butler, who recoiled.

The scene, which depicts Pugh being struck by the flying object, has gone viral on social media, with the other members of the Dune: Part Two ensemble appearing uneasy.

The issue of fans throwing things at onstage performers has been pretty persistent lately. During a concert in Austria, a fan threw an object at Pugh's co-star Harry Styles from the movie Don't Worry Darling.

Drake also suffered an item strike during a concert in Chicago earlier this summer.

Similarly, when a fan threw water at Cardi B while she was in Las Vegas, the rapper responded by throwing back her microphone.