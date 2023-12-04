Sabrina Carpenter spotted with boyfriend Barry Keoghan, amid Shawn Mendes' denial of relationship

Sabrina Carpenter's dinner date with Barry Keoghan, surprises fans after Shawn Mendes connection.

Turning heads in a sleek long leather trench coat, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted in LA's Brentwood, savoring a romantic evening with Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The former Adventures in Babysitting star, who recently made waves with a sizzling music video shot in a Brooklyn church, rocked wide-legged jeans and a chic light grey top.

With chunky black boots and a small white handbag in tow, Sabrina's unexpected outing with BAFTA winner Keoghan adds a twist to her recent connection with singer Shawn Mendes.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, first ignited sparks of speculation in February with a leisurely stroll in LA.

Fast forward to a month later, and the duo turned heads at Miley Cyrus' album release bash and the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar Party, sending tongues wagging.

Entertainment Tonight spilled the beans in March, affirming the duo's connection, sharing, "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key."

Despite the whispers, Shawn later doused the flames of dating rumors, echoing a history of secrecy from his previous relationship with Camila Cabello, where denials concealed two years of togetherness.

On the other side of this romantic carousel, Barry Keoghan, Dunkirk star, unveils his own love story – from a 2017-2020 relationship with Shona Guerin, whom he met in a pub, to the present with Alyson Kierans.

The dental nurse and orthodontic therapist welcomed a bundle of joy in August 2022, prompting a move to Scotland in November 2022.