Meghan Markle had ‘self-made’ reservations about Kate Middleton, source claims

William is said to 'want action' after Kate was named, along with Charles, expressing 'concern' about Archie's skin colour

Some obvious reservations!

Meghan Markle reportedly felt a greater entitlement to speak at certain events compared to Kate Middleton because she considered herself a 'self-made woman,' according to a source.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was allegedly uncomfortable with the hierarchy within the Royal Family, especially during the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018, where tensions among the 'Fab Four' were supposedly 'palpable.'

The insider claimed that Meghan, married to Prince Harry, perceived herself as a philanthropist with more authority to speak compared to Kate, who hadn't established her career before joining the family through marriage.

The source suggested Meghan found it challenging as the Royal Foundation was already well-established before her arrival.

However, Omid Scobie had previously stated that Kate failed to develop a 'meaningful' relationship with Meghan in his book Finding Freedom.

Reports also indicated that Meghan received a 'lukewarm' reception from the 'formal' Prince William and Kate when her relationship with Prince Harry became serious.

The couple is facing criticism for remaining silent on royal racism claims made in Scobie's latest book, Endgame.

A meeting between King Charles and Prince William is reportedly set to take place next week, with potential consequences for Harry and Meghan, as William is said to 'want action' after Kate was named, along with Charles, expressing 'concern' about Archie's skin colour.