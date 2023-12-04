Ferne McCann takes daughters to the premiere of Mog's Christmas

The festive event took place at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square

Ferne McCann enjoyed Mog's Christmas premiere with her daughters Sunday and Finty on Saturday.

The former TOWIE star Ferne McCann, 33, looked joyful at the event with her daughters Sunday, six, and four-month-old Finty.

Ferne donned a glitzy silver top, stylish grey jeans, and black leather boots, while Sunday wore a sweet white blouse and black leggings, and Finty looked adorable in a white-collared baby grow.

Ferne, along with partner Lorri Haines, shares Finty, while Sunday is from Ferne's previous relationship with Arthur Collins, an acid attack criminal.

Mog’s Christmas is an animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved children’s book. Ferne, who recently returned to reality television with "Ferne McCann: My Family & Me,

Ferne also runs the mental health service app Shoorah which she co-founded with Lorri in June 2022.