Rebecca Ferguson seeks apology from music industry figures, no grievances with Simon Cowell

Rebecca Ferguson reveals Simon Cowell personally apologized to her after she exposed 'bullying' by industry figures.

In 2020, the former X Factor contestant disclosed the 'abuse' she endured in the music industry, citing conflicts with two influential figures.

The 36-year-old singer asserted that her life was manipulated, involving medication, bedtime restrictions, and control over her personal life.

Rebecca alleged severe health issues, collapsing frequently, and being advised to feign well-being for travel. She was also instructed to continue working remotely while recuperating.

Despite an apology from Simon Cowell in 2019, who had also faced issues with the figures, Rebecca expressed disappointment that it wasn't publicly acknowledged at the time.

According to the Mirror, she said: 'I did have an apology from Simon. He invited me to his home in Holland Park and said he was sorry for the way I had been treated, and he wished he had stepped in sooner to ensure I was looked after.

'He said, "I can tell this is distressing you. These people have been bad to me, too, and I’m sorry I allowed it to happen and sorry I didn’t step in'.

'For a moment, I accepted his apology. He shook my hand and said, "We will sort it out". I think it was his way of trying to calm the storm. But no one apologised to me publicly. They left a question mark hanging over my head, which I think is wrong.'

She added: 'There was a level of ownership because ultimately I went on Simon’s show. The contracts I entered into were under his watch. I think he had a responsibility.'