Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cancelled from one more royal event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be travelling to the United Kingdom in June for the year's biggest society wedding.



Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson, 32, are supposedly getting married, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not invited.

This is even though Grosvenor is close to both Harry, 39 and his estranged brother, Prince William, 41. Chester Cathedral in northwest England will host the wedding on June 7.

One of the richest men in Britain, Grosvenor, is represented by a spokeswoman who tells People magazine, "We are not in a position to comment on the guest list."

The Sunday Times reports that Kate Middleton and William will attend the service along with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, Grosvenor, 30, who is William and Kate's godparent for their 10-year-old son Prince George, has hesitantly decided not to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because he purportedly wants to prevent a family conflict amid the rift between the royal brothers.

Grosvenor has a long history with the royal family. He is the 75-year-old Charles' godson, and Prince William's godmother is his mother. Additionally, according to the Sunday Times, he is one of Prince Archie's godparents.

William and Harry served as ushers at Lady Tamara Grosvenor, the sister of Grosvenor, and British banker Edward van Cutsem's 2004 wedding.

An anonymous friend of both princes was quoted in The Sunday Times over the weekend. “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”



