Dua Lipa, Romain Gavras split after eight-month romance

Dua Lipa and French filmmaker Romain Gavras have reportedly split after an eight-month romance. A source close to the couple told The Sun that the pair decided to go their separate ways "after a summer of love."



The source added that Lipa, 27, is currently "focusing solely on her music at the moment ahead of the release of her third album." Gavras, 41, is a director known for his work on music videos for artists like Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Lipa and Gavras were first seen together in March 2023 when they were pictured leaving a Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show together. They were also seen holding hands at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

A source previously told People magazine that the couple had a "lot of chemistry" and were "really happy together." However, it seems that the long distance and Lipa's busy schedule ultimately took their toll on the relationship.

Lipa is currently working on her third studio album, which is expected to be released in 2024. She is also set to embark on a world tour in support of the album.

Gavras is currently working on his next film project, which is expected to be released in 2025.

As of yet, neither Lipa nor Gavras has publicly commented on the split.