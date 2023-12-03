Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's 'hidden truth' revealed

It has been alleged that Bianca Censori has a "hidden truth" regarding her marriage to Kanye West that she is unwilling to discuss.



The 28-year-old Australian model and architect wed the 46-year-old rapper in December of last year. Shortly after Ye concluded his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, the duo announced their shocking union.

The couple has been sighted out in public on multiple occasions since getting married. Bianca and Ye, who frequently draw attention with their audacious and explicit behaviour, have also been the target of separation allegations that surfaced only last month, along with allegations that the model is "controlled" by the rapper.

The couple was spotted dancing in Dubai at the end of November, despite rumours that they had taken a sabbatical in October. Then, they were sighted in the opulent metropolis at a high-end resort, where Bianca chose an extremely unique attire for the intense heat in the United Arab Emirates.

The model can be seen concealing her face with her hand in a few of the couple's most recent photos taken in Dubai, where Bianca is seen donning a fluffy hat to beat the heat. Additionally, famous body language expert Inbaal Honigman has stated that the photograph begs the "big question" of "what does Bianca know and not tell?"