Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Cher capture spotlight on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Hollywood royalty was out in full force on The Graham Norton Show last night, as Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, and Cher took to the couch for a chat with the host. And in addition to sharing stories and laughs, the trio also took a moment to snap some selfies together.



Roberts, Hanks, Cher and Timothee Chalamet were all in good spirits, and they clearly enjoyed each other's company. They chatted about their careers, their families, and their lives, and they also shared some funny anecdotes.

At one point, Norton asked the trio if they would be willing to take a selfie together. And to the delight of the audience, they all agreed. The three stars posed for a few different shots, and they all seemed to be having a lot of fun.

“IT’S CHER!!!!! And @tomhanks and @tchalamet and @cher and @juliaroberts and @cher! Julia is wearing @wolkmorais !#grahamnorton #grahamnortonshow #tomhanks all #cher #tonight #comingsoon” Elizabeth Stewart wrote alongside the video, tagging Chalamet, 27, though he did not appear in the clip.

The selfies were quickly shared on social media, and they quickly went viral. Fans were loving the chance to see their favorite stars together, and they couldn't get enough of the adorable photos.

It's not often that you get to see three Hollywood legends together in one place. So we're glad that they took a moment to capture this special moment for us all.