Tristan Thompson makes ex Khloé Kardashian upset with his 'nasty' comments

Tristan Thompson faces backlash for comments about ex Khloe Kardashian.
The on-and-off couple had an intimate chat inside Khloe's $17 million Los Angeles mansion, where Tristan was staying.
Tristan, 32, remarked, "Sometimes for men, they don't realize until they're 40 or 50 when their train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn't left."
Khloe, 39, rolled her eyes and commented, "I absolutely hate your analogies."
In her confessional, Khloe expressed frustration, saying, "These random one-liners... that have nothing to do with the situation at hand."
Fans criticized Tristan on social media, with one stating, "Kourtney sitting and watching Tristan lie to her face about being a changed man while giving a stone-cold face, when she knows he's chatting rubbish."
Another said, "Nothing is more unattractive than a childish man! The biggest turnoff!"
A third argued, "Tristan's just a massive child. He walks around like one, and whatever he's saying here confirms it."
