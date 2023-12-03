Cher's acting talent garners rave reviews from Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks might be Cher's biggest admirer now. Oscar winner Julia Roberts and Timothée Chalamet, star of Wonka, joined the two celebrities during a Friday appearance on The Graham Norton Show. And they were all very complimentary of their fellow talk show guest, 77-year-old Cher.



Cher made a joke on the show about not being "a big Cher fan" and about not seeing or listening to her films or songs very often. Hanks replied, "You're missing out."

"Motion picture perfection — Mamma Mia! 2," Hanks, 67, said of the 2018 film. "When she busts out 'Fernando,' the world stops. Suns clash with the stars. It's perfection!"

Following remarks from Chalamet, 27, and Roberts, 56, on Moonstruck and Silkwood, Hanks extended an offer to the remaining talk show participants.

"I think we should all go to the theatre and watch Cher's movies right now," he joked.

"Let's have a Cher-a-thon!" Roberts added.

On the broadcast, Hanks and Roberts, who also happened to take a few behind-the-scenes pictures with Cher, gushed about how much they love football.

Roberts, the actress from Leave the World Behind, revealed that she has visited Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, in response to host Norton's question about her fandom. She declared, "I'm a true fan," and Norton then displayed a few pictures of her, one of which saw her posing with Marcus Rashford and the other with a jersey bearing her name on the back.

"I have three children and when they were really little and started playing soccer and watching it on TV — and I didn't ever realize how exciting it was to watch it on television — and we just got so into it," Roberts, who shares her three children with husband Danny Moder, said. "Somehow Manchester United became our team, the Moder family team."