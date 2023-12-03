Kim Kardashian flaunts lavish lifestyle arriving at AHS set, brushes off trolls

Kim faced online mockery for her acting skills when she began appearing on American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian showcased her lavish lifestyle while heading to work in New York City for the filming of American Horror Story: Delicate over the weekend.

The 43-year-old star wore a luxurious, floor-length scarlet plush fur coat, exuding opulence.

She carried a massively oversized Hermès Birkin bag, reportedly worth $110,000, specifically the Hermès Birkin 50 HAC Gris Tourterelle Shiny Porosous Crocodile Palladium Hardware.

Kim paired the pewter grey handbag with a silver jumpsuit that showcased ample cleavage. With her dark hair slicked into a bun, she enhanced her screen siren look with makeup and accessorized with stylish shades.

Completing the ensemble, she wore towering black leather stilettos and matching glinting gloves.

The Birkin bag, named after Jane Birkin, was famously inspired by the late English singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg's muse.

Kim faced online mockery for her acting skills when she began appearing on American Horror Story: Delicate in September.

'I'm not into Kim at all #AHS,' wrote one user of X, formerly Twitter, while another complained: 'Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me.'