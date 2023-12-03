'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes splash on streaming platforms

Ready to embark on a journey to Pandora?

The highly anticipated sequel to Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now available to watch at home. Here's where you can stream both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water:

Avatar

Disney+: Avatar is available to stream on Disney+ for all subscribers.

HBO Max: Avatar is also available to stream on HBO Max for all subscribers.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney+: Avatar: The Way of Water is available to stream on Disney+ for all subscribers.

Prime Video: Avatar: The Way of Water is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Apple TV: Avatar: The Way of Water is available to rent or buy on Apple TV.

Google Play: Avatar: The Way of Water is available to rent or buy on Google Play.

YouTube: Avatar: The Way of Water is available to rent or buy on YouTube.

Where to Buy Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water

You can also purchase Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

What's New in Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and Neytiri are now parents, and they are fighting to protect their home from a new threat. The film features stunning visuals and cutting-edge special effects, and it is sure to be a must-see for fans of the original film.