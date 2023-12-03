'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes splash on streaming platforms

Ready to embark on a journey to Pandora?
The highly anticipated sequel to Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now available to watch at home. Here's where you can stream both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water:
Disney+: Avatar is available to stream on Disney+ for all subscribers.
HBO Max: Avatar is also available to stream on HBO Max for all subscribers.
Avatar: The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and Neytiri are now parents, and they are fighting to protect their home from a new threat. The film features stunning visuals and cutting-edge special effects, and it is sure to be a must-see for fans of the original film.
Jeremy Allen White is in the middle of a divorce from Addison Timlin
Carpenter used the fable of 'The Tortoise and the Hare' to explain her journey in the music industry
Harry and Meghan's 'strategy didn’t align with their status' appeared to have backfired
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing troubles following the release of Endgame
Triptii Dimri showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor for being an amazing co-actor to work with in 'Animal'
Taylor Swift was recently revealed to have allegedly turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles' coronation