Chrissy Teigen’s ketamine therapy for 38th birthday incites backlash

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their third unborn son in a pregnancy complication in 2020

Chrissy Teigen dabbled in some ketamine therapy for her 38th birthday

The model, who celebrated her birthday on November 30th, posted some pictures from the festivities to her Instagram account and

“I had a really nice birthday,” she captioned the post. “Went to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried,” she detailed.

“Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend,’ she concluded.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic, and low-dose use of ketamine has been shown to help certain mental health conditions such as depression, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

It is also known to cause hallucinogenic effects, which is why the former Lip Sync Battle hostess remembered seeing her late son Jack.

Jack was the third child of Teigen and husband John Legend, and he died after a serious pregnancy complication known as partial placenta abruption forced the parents to go through with an abortion.

Fans had mixed reactions to Teigen’s admission in the comments section.



One well-wisher wrote, ““Happy Birthday! My son did Ketamine treatments and he said they saved his life!

But another expressed, “Ketamine?! Normalizing a schedule III treatment resistant depression medication as part of your birthday celebration??!”