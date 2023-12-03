Olivia Rodrigo talks about 'pressure to please' people with music

Olivia Rodrigo details difficulties she faced while writing sophomore album Guts

Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up about her difficult journey of writing her sophomore album Guts.

The Vampire singer recently attended an event hosted by Variety in which she admitted that telling stories through songwriting has been her favourite thing to do for as long as she can remember.

However, the 20-year-old singer revealed that writing songs was not always 'effortless' for her.

She said, "Especially making my most recent album, I had so many voices in my head and I felt so much pressure to please everyone with the music I was making."

The musician shared that she has found a solution to this problem, saying, "I create something every day, even if I didn’t feel extremely inspired."

Olivia added that this pulled her out of that "dread and made me start to get really excited about the music I was making".

Earlier in November, the singer secured six nominations in the prestigious 66th Grammy Awards which are set to be held on February 9, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the pop singer expressed her immense gratitude for getting recognised by the recording academy for her incredible achievements in the music industry.