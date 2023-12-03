Kaley Cuoco celebrates ‘special’ first birthday as a mom

Kaley Cuoco from ‘The Big Theory’ turned 38 on November 30th

Kaley Cuoco’s 38th birthday party is one she is never going to forget.

While the Big Bang Theory star has been doting over her new baby girl, Matilda, since March, her partner, Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey, was secretly planning the perfect party for her birthday, which was on November 30th.

And Cuoco was genuinely surprised, taking to Instagram to share her reaction as Pelphrey walked her into a section of her “favourite restaurant” and her loved ones started singing Happy Birthday.

“For my birthday, my other [heart emoji] half managed to genuinely surprise me at my favourite restaurant with my favourite people and I’m still reeling from the preciousness and beauty of the entire evening,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“You know who you are, thank you for being there and legit engulfing me in love. That was beyond special and I’ll never forget it,” she gushed.

Cuoco then gave a shout-out to Pelphrey, whom she has been dating since summer of ‘22, writing, “And to you @tommypelphrey – you are the best thing that ever happened to me.”



She also posted a picture of Pelphrey’s gift to her Instagram story – a white mug with her daughter’s face and the words “Matilda’s mommy” printed across it – dubbing it the “best gift.”