Katrina Kaif details her close bond with sisters: 'My support system'

Katrina Kaif showered praise on her sisters for being a great support system during an interactive session at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023.



While speaking about growing up in a big family, Kaif said, "It was very noisy. Six girls so you can imagine. A lot of fighting over mirror space, combs, hairbrushes."

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress admitted that her sisters became her support system.

She added, "We are an insular unit that we don’t need anyone else. People are welcome but when we all are together, it feels complete."

For the film festival, the Bollywood diva donned a stylish black saree paired with a sequined blouse.

The co-founder of Kay Beauty opted for minimal makeup and accessories to create her signature look.

Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared her beautiful photos from the event on December 2, 2023.

In her caption, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the festival's organisers for their warm welcome.

She wrote, "A day at @redseafilm. So wonderful to see what a stunning festival @jomanaalrashid and @moalturki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts. Taking away so many wonderful memories."

On the professional front, Kaif was last seen in the blockbuster movie, Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.