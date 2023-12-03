Robert Irwin talks growing up without dad Steve Irwin: ‘Incredibly difficult’

Robert Irwin got candid about following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Steve Irwin, and going through life without him.
The 20-year-old Wildlife Warrior was only two, when Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin died due to a stingray attack while filming a documentary on the Batt Reef in Queensland in 2006.
The young Aussie lad was named GQ’s Man of the Year: Social Force for his work towards conserving the wildlife.
“When you lose someone like that and it’s such a public thing—you’re three years old, you’re growing up without a father—it’s incredibly difficult. It is indescribably difficult,” Robert told the outlet.
“But on the other side of that, now, when people come up to me and share a story of when they met Dad, tell me how much his documentary meant to them, I almost feel like I get a little piece of him back.”
Robert is currently carrying on his family’s legacy and spreading awareness about wildlife through his social media presence. Whether its rescuing huge snakes or wholesome interactions with wild animals in their habitat, he charismatically emphasises the need for wildlife conservation.
“He’s not around anymore to push his message,” Robert said of his father’s work. “Now it’s my job.”
