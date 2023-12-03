Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia seemingly confirm romance with recent outing

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia first sparked relationship rumours in October

Love is in the air for Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia.

As whispers about their budding romance continue to circulate, White, 32, and Rosalia, 31, further fueled the rumours with some telling PDA while out for lunch at Japanese hotspot Sushi Park on November 30th.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed the rumoured couple holding hands and happily chatting on what appeared to be a date as they walked through the parking lot of Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

The Spanish singer kept it casual in a black over-sized hoodie over a black dress while the Bear star matched in a black sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a beige cap.

The outing follows recent reports confirming speculations about their relationship which first sparked in late October when they were spotted with interlocked fingers once again while shopping at an LA farmer’s market.

Notably, White was carrying a bouquet of flowers as the La Fama songstress held one in her hands.

Then, around the same time as their recent date, an insider told US Weekly that the pair started dating after being friends for quite some time.

The romance comes in the midst of the Shameless alum’s divorce from Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Dolores.