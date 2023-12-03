Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears over ‘Sussex brand’ coming true

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand appears to be suffering a major blow amid as the names of the ‘racist royals’ emerged.

The couple had worked on multiple strategies over the past few months to recover their brand and it relaunch it but seemingly after Omid Scobie’s Endgame.



When the former Suits actress first mentioned the ‘concerns’ surrounding Prince Archie’s skin colour during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she purposefully left out naming them publicly.

However, after the Dutch version of Scobie’s book outed the ‘racist royals’ to be King Charles and Kate Middleton, the Sussex brand seems to have come under fire.

PR expert Edward Coram-James suggested to Express.co.uk that the Sussex brand has “very little currency left in it” due to their “wrecking ball approach.”

While the Sussexes did not comment on the ongoing drama yet, many have claimed the Scobie’s source is Meghan herself. However, an insider close to the Duchess dispelled the claims that she did not want them named publicly, via The Mail.

The expert suggested that since the couple opted for “strategy [that] didn’t align with their status” it appears to have backfired.

“When you punch down, you usually demote yourself. As such, the Sussexes have gone from being treated like, well, the hybrid of Hollywood royalty and actual royalty that they are, to being treated like tabloid fodder,” he explained.