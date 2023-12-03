Sabrina Carpenter says she's 'still learning' her way through music: 'I'm the tortoise'

Sabrina Carpenter talks about "slowing down": "I'm the tortoise"

On Saturday, December 3, Sabrina Carpenter, best known for her work in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, accepted the Variety's Hitmakers Rising Artist Award presented by H&M.



The actor used the fable of The Tortoise and the Hare as a metaphor to explain her journey in the music industry during her acceptance speech.

Carpenter identified herself as a ‘tortoise,' as she explained, “Something that my mom always said to me as a little girl that really annoyed me was that I am the tortoise, and if you guys know the tortoise and the hare thing, that pissed me off a lot because, you know, throughout my life, [I was] being told, ‘Sabrina, you’re the tortoise, just chill,’ like ‘it’s okay, you’re the tortoise, just slow down, it’s going to be okay.'"

She went on, “In moments of frustration and confusion it can feel like a letdown, but it turns out it’s actually a very good thing. And I’ve really loved getting to know the mindset of a slow rise.”

“Knowing that I have a lot to look forward to and no matter how much I experience and how much I have under my belt, I’ll always have something to learn. That’s kind of where I’m at right now, I’m just learning,” continued the Tall Girl actor.

“And I’m very grateful.”

Carpenter was presented the award by the If the World Was Ending singer-songwriter, Julia Micheals, who also labelled the singer as one of her friends.

Micheals shared: “I’ve had the honour of getting to know and write songs with this incredible artist over the last few years. I’m absolutely in awe of her lyricism and her incredible voice and her extremely quick-witted sense of humor. It’s top-notch. And her completely unmatched work ethic."



“She’s one of the most intelligent women that I know and I love her ability to turn anything good and bad into a song.”

Carpenter then made her way to the stage. She termed it as a ‘different’ experience.

“It’s so scary up here, oh my god, the lights are bright, it’s hot,” the singer joked.

The This Is Who I Am star turned to Micheals to say, “I just want to thank you because you’ve taught me so much."

"And I’m so inspired by you and I love you so much.” gushed the Work It actor.

With Carpenter’s fifth studio album Emails I Can’t Send released last year, she broke several records and topped numerous streaming charts.

Lately, Sabrina is busy warming up for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and is all set to rejoin the trek in February.

