Animal: Triptii Dimri raves about on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri heaps praise on 'Animal' co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri recently talked about her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the action-drama movie Animal.

As per Pinkvilla, the actress expressed her immense gratitude towards audiences for showering love on her performance.

She said, "It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future."

The Qala actress heaped praise on Kapoor for being a warm and welcoming person.

She added, "It was amazing working with Ranbir Kapoor. The fact that he's such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him."

Kapoor, who played an alpha male character in his newly released movie, garnered praise for his impeccable acting skills.

The crime drama movie which has released globally on December 1, left the internet in a frenzy with its powerful storyline.

As per T-Series, Kapoor's movie which revolves around a troubled relationship between a father and his son, has become the biggest non-holiday opening in the history of Hindi cinema.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol with ensemble cast.