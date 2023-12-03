BTS' Jungkook rules Melon Music Awards 2023

BTS' Jungkook wins big at the Melon Music Awards 2023

BTS member Jungkook has achieved another milestone as the singer grabbed four prestigious accolades at the Melon Music Awards 2023 on December 2.

The musician has become the most awarded soloist at the event, which took place at Yeongjong Island in Incheon City, South Korea.

Jungkook won the Best Male Solo, the Millions Top 10, the Top 10 (Bonsang) for albums surpassing one million streams within 24 hours of release and the Hot Trend Award.

Notably, the youngest member of the renowned music band released his debut solo album Golden in 2023, which garnered him praise and appreciation from all around the world.

Seven, one of the songs from Jungkook’s debut album, also bagged the Top Global K-Pop Song title at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

The same song featuring American rapper Latto remained on the Billboard Top 100 and Top 200 list since July 14, 2023.

Moreover, Jungkook and three other members of BTS have officially started their military enlistment process in November.

Following the announcement, the singer shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Weverse. He said, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military."