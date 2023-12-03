Prince William 'refused to help' grief-stricken Prince Harry after Queen's death

The Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame featured more discrepancies from the original version than previously anticipated.

The translated version of the bombshell book released last week was recalled from the shelves in various countries, including Netherlands after names of alleged ‘racist royals,’ who raised “concerns” over Archie’s skin color were revealed.

The Sun has now obtained an additional excerpt from the non-English version of the book, which painted Prince William in a negative light.

It sketched a more elaborate picture of the events leading up to the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

In the excerpt, the heir to the throne is branded “heartless” for not inviting his younger brother Prince Harry to a chartered plane to Scotland.

The late monarch breathed her last with senior members of the Royal Family by her side in their Balmoral estate in September 2022.

Prince Harry sans Meghan Markle was able to join his estranged family only after his grandmother had passed away.

“It was heartless to deny him the chance to go to Scotland to say goodbye to his grandmother,” read the Dutch version, relayed by a source close to the Sussexes as cited by the author.

“This was not the time to be petty.’ ”

The Dutch edition also alleged that the husband of Kate Middleton “purposely ignored” his younger brother as he “didn’t want to see [him] and didn’t want to help.”

“He was, and is, still angry because Harry revealed private issues. He thinks that is unforgivable,” it added.