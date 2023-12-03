Tiffany Haddish’s friends notice self-sabotaging behaviour amid second DUI

Tiffany Haddish’s friends have expressed their growing concern over her behaviour

Tiffany Haddish may be putting on a smile following her second DUI arrest, but her friends can see through the facade.

After Haddish, 44, was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car and arrested for a DUI on November 24th, her loved ones are growing worried about underlying issues that may be fueling her self-sabotaging behaviour.

“As soon as I heard it, I said, ‘god… I’m glad she’s okay. But it seems weird to me,” a friend of the actress and comedian told The Post via Radar Online.

“You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation. This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense,” she posited, referring to Haddish’s first DUI arrest in Georgia last year.

The source’s note about it being Haddish’s second DUI turned out to be valid, as the Georgia prosecutors now want to modify her initial bond conditions to restrict her from using drugs and alcohol.

Noting that there is a lesson to be learned here for Haddish, the source still defended her from public scrutiny, expressing, “If people want to be critical, I say f**k that – you don’t know what a person is going through. You don’t know what’s troubling a person.”

Though she made light of the situation by returning to stage at The Laugh Factory and joking about her arrest, other close pals of Haddish previously admitted to Page Six that her arrest was “surprising” after all the hardships she has overcome to get to where she is.

To her credit, Haddish subsequently vowed to “get some help” and reassured that “this will never happen again.”